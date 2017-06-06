Scott Speedman Admits to Crashing Ellen DeGeneres' Pool While She Was Out of Town

Scott Speedman has got some explaining to do.

The Animal Kingdom star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, where he admitted to having crashed the host’s house over 20 years ago while she was out of town.

“You have been to my house,” DeGeneres says to Speedman. “Not my house now, but a house I lived in long time ago.”

“Yes, I have,” Speedman confesses, recalling that it was in 1996.

“I was not there,” DeGeneres continues. “Who invited you?”

“My memory on that is a little fuzzy,” he says nervously. “It was the first time I had ever been to L.A. I was here for 24 hours. I got flow in for 24 hours, got off the plane, did a screen test, met up with a bunch of other crazy Canadians. We drank a little too much and at some point someone said, ‘Hey, we’re going to Ellen’s house to swim in her pool.’ So, I was like, OK, that’s cool. I’ll do that, no problem.”

“So, I ended up crashing your pool drunkenly until 4 a.m.,” he continues. “And, you weren’t there.”

“No, I wasn’t,” DeGeneres says. “I learned today that that’s what my assistants were doing when I was out of town. We had a suspicion that that was happening.”

Speedman tries to soften the situation by assuring the host that it only happened once, asking, “Am I going to get someone in trouble?”

“No, they’ve been long fired,” DeGeneres says laughing.

