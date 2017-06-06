Cuba Gooding Sr. Cause of Death Revealed, Medical Examiner Reports Natural Causes

The cause of death for Cuba Gooding Jr.'s father has been revealed.

According to autopsy results obtained by ET, Cuba Gooding Sr. -- the legendary soul singer who was found dead in his car this past April at age 72 -- died of natural causes, listed as Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, which is defined as a hardening and narrowing of the arteries, often leading to heart attack and/or stroke.

Following his death earlier this year, Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter told reporters, "There was alcohol found in the car...and possible drug paraphernalia." However, drugs and alcohol are not mentioned in the documents so far obtained by ET.

In response to his father's tragic death, Gooding Jr. shared a photo of his father's Motown group, The Main Ingredient's, greatest hits album, captioned, "Eternal."

