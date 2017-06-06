Josh Duggar Files Motion to Join Sisters' Privacy Lawsuit

Josh Duggar is requesting to be added to his sisters' recently filed privacy lawsuit.

The 19 Kids and Counting star filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit his sisters filed against the City of Springdale, Washington County and In Touch Weekly publishers Bauer Media Group, Inc.

The family's lawsuit stems from the 2006 investigation into claims that Josh, then a minor, had inappropriate sexual contact with some of his sisters years earlier. According to court documents obtained by ET, InTouch allegedly submitted a request for the offense report, incident report and other investigation documents under the Freedom of Information Act and later published articles about the investigation in 2015.

Josh's sisters, Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar, filed the lawsuit last month, claiming that as minors at the time, they were advised that their statements would remain confidential and only available to law enforcement. They also claim that releasing of the records was in violation of Arkansas codes, and are seeking relief for an unspecified amount of damages for invasion of privacy.

In his filing on Friday, Josh says that since the "illegal and arguably criminal" release of records to a tabloid magazine with worldwide distribution, he has suffered "severe emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation and economic harm both to his personal and professional reputations." Josh is asking for an unspecified amount of damages, including attorney's fees.

Jessa and Jill opened up about the scandal in 2015, calling the media attention surrounding the 2006 case a "revictimization."

"I see it as a thousand times worse. Because this is something that was already dealt with," Jill told then-Fox News' Megyn Kelly.

"We’ve all forgiven, we’ve all moved on," Jessa insisted. "These past two weeks have been a thousand times worse for us."

