Iman Shares Touching Tribute to David Bowie on What Would Have Been Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Iman will forever have David Bowie in her heart.

The 61-year-old model took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to her late husband on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.

"I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again," reads the text next to a black-and-white photo of Bowie kissing Iman's forehead under an umbrella. Iman captioned the pic, "June 6th #BowieForever."

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

The iconic musician died in January 2016 after a long battle with cancer. Since his death, Iman has shared multiple tributes and photos in honor of her husband.

On Valentine's Day, Iman called Bowie her "forever Valentine" and shared another black-and-white pic of the two embracing in a sweet kiss. Last year, for their 24th anniversary, Iman also took to Instagram and posted a photo of the two on the beach. "The best thing about me is you," the text over the pic read.

June 6th...., 24th wedding anniversary #foreverlove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2016 at 3:41am PDT

