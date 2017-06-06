Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Video of Baby Crying Over Her Rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'

Ariana Grande's rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at her One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday moved fans of all ages.

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video of a baby tearfully singing along to her performance.

Grande captioned the emotional video with simple heart emojis.

Grande's One Love Manchester concert raised more than $13 million for the Red Cross' We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which will aid those affected by the bombing at Manchester Arena on May 22, which killed 22 people and injured 116.

