Elizabeth Gilbert Has 'Ceremony of Love' With Rayya Elias: 'We Belong to Each Other'

Elizabeth Gilbert is celebrating her relationship with Rayya Elias.

The Eat, Pray, Love author took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of herself and Elias from the pair's intimate "ceremony of love."

"Over the last year, Rayya Elias and I have been through some really difficult days together -- but not today," Gilbert wrote. "Today was precious and perfect. A simple and spontaneous ceremony of love, surrounded by a small handful of friends and family."

"Our ceremony was nothing legally binding (no need to alert the authorities, folks!)...just a quiet and private celebration of what we have long known to be true: We belong to each other," she continued. "More difficult days are to come. It doesn't get easier from here. Her illness is grave. But our love is strong. We will walk together as far as we can go together. After that, it all gets turned over to God."

"Create beauty with every day you are given," she concluded. "Onward, LG."

Gilbert announced her relationship with Elias, who was diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer, last year, just three months after her split from husband Jose Nunes.

In an emotional post on her Facebook page, Gilbert revealed that her feelings for Elias led to her breakup with Nunes.

"For those of you who are doing the math here, and who are wondering if this situation is why my marriage came to an end this spring, the simple answer is yes," she said. "Please understand that I cannot say anything more about it than that. I trust you are all sensitive enough to understand how difficult this has been."

"Thank you for the love, everyone," she later captioned a photo of herself and Elias. "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

