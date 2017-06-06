Amber Heard Sings Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' at Karaoke – Watch!

Amber Heard channeled her inner Spice Girl!

The 31-year-old actress had a fun outing this past weekend, showing off her singing skills at a karaoke bar in Australia.

The Aquaman actress shared a silly video of her and her friends singing and dancing to the Spice Girls' hit, "Wannabe."

"My album is dropping next Tuesday of never," Heard captioned the Instagram clip, adding the hashtag, #keepingmydayjob.

The night didn't end there! Heard also posted a pic of herself trying to get a red wine stain out of white chairs.

"When you have one glass of red wine and the chair drinks most of it. Thank you to my Aussie cast/crew for such a fun night out of singing and dancing. It will be forever stained in my memory...but hopefully not these chairs," she wrote.

Heard, who is filming Aquaman in Australia, has been enjoying her time Down Under. Last week, she enjoyed some quality time with her boyfriend, Elon Musk, and his children in Sydney, Australia.

The actress shared a snapshot of her laughing as one of Musk's six sons gave her a piggyback. "Kidding around," Heard captioned the pic.

