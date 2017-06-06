Brie Bella Celebrates Daughter Birdie's First Month: 'She's Been So Good to Me'

Brie Bella is a happy mama!

The Total Bellas star celebrated her first month of motherhood on Tuesday, alongside a sweet pic of daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

"Can't believe my little bird is one month old✨," Brie captioned the snap on Instagram.

The 33-year-old WWE star also commemorated the occasion with a video updating Birdie's progress since she's been home from the hospital.

"It's crazy because as I look at her, I think of how lucky I am to have a really calm, easy baby," Brie revealed. "Even though I will say, in the last week she's gotten a little more fussy. Like, when she wants something, she lets you know, where before it was kind of like she really didn't. It's crazy how it's kind of changed, almost like her personality is stronger."

"It's cute because now she'll give me these eyebrows and this really strong look if she wants something or if she's not satisfied, but I've been lucky for how calm she is," she continued.

The new mom, who welcomed Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) on May 9, said she's been dying to show off her daughter to the rest of the world.

"She's been so good to me," Brie gushed. "She pees a lot, which I know is so good with her hydration, poops a lot, so I've been lucky with all that. But it's just crazy. We go day by day and today it's 107 [degrees], so we're stuck in our house again. Birdie, they really don't want her going out yet. I'm like, dying to take her out, but I guess just another day in Casa de Danielson."

As how she's changed since giving birth, Brie confessed that she has lost her eyelashes!

"People say you lose your hair breastfeeding. I really haven't, except I've lost my eyelashes!" she said. "Look at how short they are! Since I've been breastfeeding, it's like my eyelashes are going. It's so bizarre. I used to have long eyelashes and the last three weeks they're going, so a couple more weeks I might have no eyelashes."

See more on Brie and Birdie in the video below.