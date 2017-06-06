Playing EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gush Over Each Other at CFDA Awards Date Night

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are the ultimate couple!

ET spoke with the pair on the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday, where the two gushed about each other and their fabulous ensembles.

Union, 44, stunned in Rodarte black pants, a see-through bedazzled shirt with a gold sequin jacket and rocked big, bouncy curls. The Chicago Bulls star loved his wife's look, telling ET that she looked "sexy."

"It's everything. It's the hair, it's the big hair," Wade gushed. "You know my wife don't normally go for the big hair. She's been doing it lately, so you know it's the whole thing. I love, like she said, I love the jacket as well. It's chic, you know. She look relaxed, but it's still sexy. I like it!"

Wade was also stylishly dressed in a brown patterned Gucci suit, white button-up, lime green socks, black shoes and some "man bling."

"We never get dressed in the same room," the NBA champ told ET. "We always come out and be like, 'Oh! OK.' We oddly coordinated in some way, so it worked!"

As for what Union loved about her hubby's look? "I like the cut. I like that it's very tailored, you know, and I love the man bling!" she admiringly said.

Back in February, ET spoke with Union at the red carpet of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, where she talked about how Wade inspires her.

"He motivates me," Union shared. "I married a guy almost 10 years younger than me, and I assumed I would be the teacher, and here I am the pupil learning and being motivated by his work ethic…He inspires me."

