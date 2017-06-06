EXCLUSIVE: Oprah Winfrey Gushes Over 'Visionary' BFF Ava DuVernay & Dishes on Gifts for the Clooney Twins!

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are opening up about their friendship and on-set relationship while working on their drama series, Queen Sugar.

"I am so proud of this woman. I could start crying right now, but I’m not. I refuse to cry on Entertainment Tonight," Winfrey told ET's Nancy O'Dell when she joined DuVernay at a press junket promoting the upcoming second season of their acclaimed OWN series.

"I am so proud of her and I trust her so much. So our ability to create Queen Sugar and then her growing into this powerful, Oscar-nominated, amazing visionary director is just [amazing]. I am just so happy and proud to be alive to see it."

DuVernay -- who created Queen Sugar, directed the first two episodes, and executive produces the show alongside Winfrey -- was nominated for an Academy Award this year for her documentary, 13th, and directed the critically acclaimed historical biopic Selma.

Winfrey went on to say that, every time she sees her friend achieve another success, it "reminds me of my dead beloved Maya Angelou."

"Maya loved me so much and I couldn’t feel the love as much when she was alive and I now know, because I’m so proud of [DuVernay], what that felt like to have someone be so proud of you," Winfrey shared.

As for DuVernay, the celebrated director says she had "no words" for how great it feels to have Winfrey's endless support.

Winfrey also opened up about a few other celebrity friends -- George and Amal Clooney -- who welcomed their twins on Tuesday.

According to the media mogul, she already knows what baby present she's going to send to the happy couple -- however, she didn't want to ruin the surprise by revealing it. But, ever the gifting queen, she still had a suggestion for another great baby gift people should consider for their friends' little ones.

"My favorite baby gift to give is the Baby’s Own Book Club! You get the name of the baby and then you send them every baby book you could imagine and you put the name of the baby on the book and do their own book club," Winfrey explained. "Now I’m giving you my favorite idea!"

The two-night season two premiere of Queen Sugar airs June 20 and 21 on The Oprah Winfrey Network.