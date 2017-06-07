Watch Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon Act Out ‘Kid Theater’ Versions of ‘The Mummy’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Tom Cruise says the darndest things! On Tuesday night, The Mummy star, 54, visited The Tonight Show where he read lines with host Jimmy Fallon for the popular sketch, “Kid Theater.”



In the hilarious clip, the two acted out scenes written by young children about mummies and their friends.



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Talks Naked Morgue Scene in 'The Mummy'



For the first one, Cruise played Skeleton who got mad at Fallon’s Mummy for kicking him.

“Why did you kick me though?” Cruise asked.



“I was mad at you,” Fallon, 42, replied.



“Why?” the actor continued.



“Because you didn’t want to play ‘Duck Duck Goose’ with me,” Fallon said.



“I didn’t want to play that because we only have two people and I’d always be the goose,” Cruise explained.



“Good point. This is a good day,” Fallon said.



“Let’s do a head bump,” Cruise added.

MORE: Tom Cruise Confirms 'Top Gun' Sequel: 'It Is Definitely Happening!'



The action star couldn’t control his laughter throughout the sketch declaring, “I love this.”



In another scene, Cruise played a hot dog-loving Mummy who likes his hot dogs “with dust,” and in another he was overcome with the hiccups. Watch the clip for more.



And for more from Cruise, watch the video below!