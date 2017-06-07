Selena Gomez Eats a Cheesecake Before The Weeknd’s Concert, Goes on Racy Dinner Date After: Pics!

Pre-gaming with cheesecake! Selena Gomez had a fun night out in NYC on Tuesday, but before she hit the town, the 24-year-old pop star had a very tasty snack.



“I got a cheesecake before my boyfriend’s concert,” Gomez said on Instagram Stories before taking a big bite of the famed New York dessert.

Selena via Instagram stories!! pic.twitter.com/EMPROn1DFV — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

Fueled by her pick-me-up, Gomez then attended The Weeknd’s show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Her pals, makeup artist Hung Vanngo and photographer Petra Collins, documented Gomez jamming out to her man’s songs in the crowd.

Selena via Hung's Instagram stories #4 pic.twitter.com/H4hzCLnEbL — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

For the occasion, the Disney Channel alum sported a red T-shirt with a black latex mini-dress over top of it, posting a photo of her look to Instagram.

🙏🏼 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

But once The Weeknd got off the stage, Gomez slipped into a slinky black dress with silver accents and a thigh-high slit, forgoing a bra for the racy ensemble. She and her friends went out to dinner with the “I Feel It Coming” singer at Carbone.

Selena via Petra Collins Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/46p6iYAirb — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

Selena via Hung's Instagram stories #2 pic.twitter.com/M9FGMJAX5o — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

Gomez also shared an Instagram Stories video of herself hugging her man tight in the car while staring at the camera.

The sexy couple was spotted exiting the restaurant while holding hands.

Selena via Instagram stories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dug9caiVKv — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

Gomez has been on a fashion streak in NYC lately. On Monday she rocked a total of six different looks in a single day.

Selena via Petra Collins Instagram stories #2 pic.twitter.com/jiYvxmR18y — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) June 7, 2017

For more on her bold style, watch the clip below!