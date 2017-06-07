Prince Harry Is Offered a Cup of Tea and a Cookie in the Pouring Rain by the Crowd in Australia: Pics!

The rain was no match for excited locals in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday! A crowd gathered outside in a major downpour to see Prince Harry during his royal visit.



The 32-year-old royal greeted crowds in the Sydney Harbour, including one elderly woman who gave him a sweet hug and a group of women who brought the prince a very special treat.

Holding up a cup and saucer, one woman offered Prince Harry a warm cup of tea as the rain drenched them all. Another held up the popular Australian cookie, Tim Tam.



Harry seemed thrilled by the gesture, thanking all of the crowd for waiting out in the rain for him.

Thanks so much to everyone who braved the rain ☔️ to say hello to Prince Harry in Sydney today! pic.twitter.com/aTHt8TKBbK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 7, 2017

Earlier in the day (and indoors), Harry launched the countdown to the 2018 Invictus Games, which will be held in Sydney. And though he was in Australia for a special occasion, that didn’t stop the British royal from remembering the victims of this Saturday’s horrific terror attack in London.

Prince Harry launches the countdown to the @InvictusSydney #IG2018. The Games are heading to Sydney in 2018, after Toronto in 2017. pic.twitter.com/XRvVaJI89c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 7, 2017

“Can I start by sending my thoughts to those affected by Saturday's attack in London Bridge,” he began his speech. “Australians form an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London and we are reminded of that in good times and bad. Our hearts go out to the victims, their friends and families.”

Prince Harry getting to know the team Australia squad and the friends and family who support their recovery. pic.twitter.com/vmlz4cG5Cl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 7, 2017

He then met with the Australian Invictus team and helped to launch the games with a special boat in the Sydney Harbour.

Prince Harry launches the @InvictusSydney 2018 Games in style in Sydney Harbour. pic.twitter.com/1oKXgIJJhE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 7, 2017

Harry’s visit to Sydney comes just days after Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, were spotted enjoying their honeymoon in the city. Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle attended the couple’s wedding last month.



For more from the couple’s Australian honeymoon, watch the clip below!