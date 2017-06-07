Ciara Drops More Than 20lbs After Giving Birth to Daughter Sienna: Pic!

Ciara is taking her fans on her post-baby weight loss journey! The 31-year-old singer posted a picture of herself on the scale on Tuesday.



“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!... 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp,” the mother of two captioned the picture, which showed her weight at 178.6 lbs.

Ciara welcomed her daughter, Sienna, with hubby, Russell Wilson in late April, announcing the news on Instagram.



The couple hasn’t shared a photo of their little girl yet, but they did celebrate Ciara’s son, Future Jr.’s third birthday in mid-May.



“Singing #HappyBirthday To The Most Awesome Boy On Earth! Everyday is a sunny day with you in it! You bring us so much joy! The coolest 3 year old ever!! Mommy loves you soooo much,” Ciara captioned a shot of herself with Wilson and her little boy.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 19, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

