Reese Witherspoon and Look-Alike Daughter Ava Rock Southern Styles at Draper James Event: Pics!

by Rachel McRady 6:35 AM PDT, June 07, 2017
Ladies who launch! Reese Witherspoon and her closest friends and family had a blast in Beverly Hills at the Net-A-Porter X Draper James collaboration event on Tuesday.

The Big Little Lies star, 41, rocked a floral white sundress while posing with her 17-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe. Ava supported her mom’s fashion company in a floor-length blue and white checkered dress.

“No better way to celebrate the @DraperJames X @Netaporter collaboration than with my nearest and dearest!!” Witherspoon captioned a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

Other stars in attendance included Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Ali Larter, Camila Alves, Rachel Zoe, and Monique Lhuillier.

Garner rocked a colorful pineapple-printed halter dress while Alves sported a collared blue floral sundress.

Witherspoon recently had a family-filled Mother’s Day with her three children. For more on her celebration, watch the clip below!

