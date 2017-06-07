Ariana Grande Resumes Tour in Paris After Manchester Bombing: 'Thinking of Our Angels Every Step of the Way'

Ariana Grande is resuming her Dangerous Woman world tour.

The 23-year-old singer is set to perform in Paris, France, on Wednesday, her first tour stop since a suicide bomber killed 22 people following her concert in Manchester, England, on May 22. Grande Instagrammed a picture of the Eiffel Tower, and said she was still thinking of those who lost their lives during the concert tragedy.

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way," she wrote. "I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."

Grande canceled scheduled tour stops in London, Belgium, Germany, Poland and Switzerland following the bombing, and made her return to the stage during her star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday. The singer closed the show with a rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which she's now released as a single with all proceeds going to the victims.

On Tuesday, she Instagrammed a moving video of a baby crying while watching her emotional performance, appearing to be overwhelmed.

