Lauren Conrad Shows Off Baby Bump, Opens Up About Expecting Son: 'I Really Wanted a Boy'

In just a few short weeks, Lauren Conrad will be a mom!

The former Hills star shows off her bump in the July issues of Fit Pregnancy & Baby and Parents magazines, where she opens up about expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

“I started showing fast, and it was tricky to hide. I wanted to share the news with everybody, and posting my sonogram felt like the simplest way to do it," Conrad says in Fit Pregnancy & Baby of her pregnancy reveal. "I was aiming to be a lot more clever -- I feel like a lot of people are adorable in the way they announce -- but I honestly didn’t have any bright ideas."

Just a few months later, Conrad found out she was expecting a baby boy, and she couldn't be more excited.

“I’m thrilled to be having a boy. I really wanted a boy. My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys," she reveals. "My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young."

"Our parents did pressure us for grandkids, in an emotionally playful but persistent way," she adds. "They would team up on us, which could get intense. My parents were young when they had babies -- they had me at 25 -- and they loved it, so they encouraged us to do it sooner rather than later."

Throughout her pregnancy, 31-year-old Conrad has been sporting fun, flirty pieces from her own line for Kohls.

“I felt that if I was having difficulty finding maternity pieces I wanted to wear, then my customer probably was as well. I want pregnant women to still feel like themselves," she shares. "I tried to create looks that are appropriate for work, for going out to dinner, or for a girls’ night out. The line is very personal to me.”

Designing a nursery, however, isn't coming as naturally to the blonde beauty.

"I'll build a bedroom theme as I get to know my kid," she tells Parents magazine, adding that she's had trouble planning other aspects of her pregnancy.

"I tried to plan my pregnancy down to the month. My first lesson about motherhood was that you can't plan everything," she explains. "In my mind, I'm making organic fresh purees for my child. But the reality may not look that way."

