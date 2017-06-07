Erin Andrews Does Not Forgive Her Stalker: 'You Don't Get Any Sort of Pass for Doing That'

Erin Andrews has no plans to forgive her convicted stalker, Michael David Barrett.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, the 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars host opens up about the terrifying incident and why she'll never be able to give the man who secretly filmed her naked in a hotel room a "pass" for his actions.

WATCH: Inside the Erin Andrews Trial: 7 Most Revealing Things We Learned

"I have to relive it all the time," she explains on camera. "It's shaped who I am as a person."

"It messed with my family. It hurt my mom and dad so bad and it still does," she continues. "And you don't get any sort of pass for doing that."

For the first time ever on TV, Andrews also opens up to Kelly about her cervical cancer scare. The sports journalist announced in January that she was diagnosed with the disease last September, but was clear by mid-November. Still, she kept the diagnosis under wraps for five months.

"After the trial, everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" she said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's The MMQB, at the time. "Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this.'"

Andrews' full interview with Kelly airs Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT during Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly on NBC. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more on how Andrews has been doing following the scary health news.

WATCH: Erin Andrews Reveals Cervical Cancer Diagnosis That She Kept Secret for 5 Months