EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Metz Reveals 'Billy on the Street' Secrets: 'So Many Moments' Didn't Make the Cut

Chrissy Metz is spilling Billy on the Street secrets!

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the 36-year-old actress at the Gracie Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she opened up about filming Billy on the Street with her This Is Us castmates -- and revealed that there were many more moments that didn't make the cut!

"We were out there I think about a couple hours!" Metz shared. "We were walking around for three miles."

"So many moments weren't caught in the three minutes," she added. "It was so much fun! Billy [Eichner] is so brilliant. I mean, he's manic. God bless those people on the street. I literally was apologizing. I'm like, 'I'm sorry, it's a show. We didn't mean it.' But it was so much fun to do it with Milo [Ventimiglia] and Justin [Hartley] and Mandy [Moore]."

As for that moment where a woman refused to "objectify" Ventimiglia, Metz said her onscreen dad was a good sport.

"I don't think she understood what was really happening. Also, when you say objectify, I think anybody wants to run the opposite way. So kudos for that girl because she didn't want to get in trouble, you know?" she explained. "[He didn't take it hard] at all."

"He's so, like, humble, like, confidently humble. He's like, 'This is strange. Do you want to objectify me?' I think he even felt a little strange about it," she revealed.

Ventimiglia is so humble, apparently, that he refuses to believe he was the first choice to play Jack Pearson on This Is Us. Hear what Moore had to say about her co-star's claim in the video below.