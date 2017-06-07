Surprise! Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin Marry in New York City

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin are officially husband and wife!

A source close to the couple tells ET that the couple married over the weekend at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn, New York.

Baccarin and McKenzie, both 38, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Frances, last March. The Gotham co-stars started dating in September 2015, and ET confirmed their engagement last November.

Baccarin talked about her "insane" family life with ET last May, when we spoke to the pair at the Fox Upfronts in NYC.

"It's been real. It's a whole other ball game," she told ET.

"Going from one kid to two kids is insane," she added, referring to her 3-year-old son, Julian, with her ex-husband, Austin Chick.

Meanwhile, McKenzie seemed much more relaxed.

"I'm a lot more easygoing as a father," he shared. "It's great. I'm loving it. It's a joy."

During McKenzie's appearance on The Late Late Show last month, he revealed he actually first met Baccarin on the set of The O.C. before working together on Gotham, but admitted he didn't notice her at the time. Baccarin portrayed Maya Griffin on the teen drama series.

"I apparently blew her off," McKenzie told host James Corden. "So, I'm thinking, 'What kind of idiot would blow off this gorgeous, beautiful, sophisticated, intelligent, successful woman?' Then I thought of what kind of boy I was at 25, and [I was] that kind of idiot."

