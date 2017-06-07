John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Take Romantic Trip to Italy Ahead of 7th Wedding Anniversary

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are taking it back to where it all began!

The cute couple returned to Italy, where they tied the knot in 2010, for a romantic getaway just weeks ahead of their seventh wedding anniversary.

Krasinski and Blunt, who left their daughters, 3-year-old Hazel and nearly 1-year-old Violet, at home, showed off their beach bodies while soaking in the sun on a yacht.

The two were adorably all smiles as they took a boat out for some snorkeling.

The couple later cuddled up for a romantic walk around the town.

During an interview with ET last September, Blunt couldn't help but gush about her "perfect man."

"He is my perfect man. You know, he is funny and warm and bright and confident and a sort of emboldening person to be around,” she shared.

“[He will] throw Hazel on the back of a bike and take off somewhere and go on some crazy adventure," she added of Krasinski as a father. "He is so hands-on and so committed."

