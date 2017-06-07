Kate Mara Says Fiance Jamie Bell Is 'Very Interested' in Wedding Planning

Kate Mara isn't as enthusiastic about wedding planning as her fiance, Jamie Bell.

The Meagan Leavey star dished on her upcoming nuptials to the English actor during an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

"I don't love planning," Mara confessed to Fallon. "I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I'm just not that interested. Like, ‘What kind of spoon do you want on the table?’ I’m just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested."

"I will say, 'I don't care', and he will immediately give a response of exactly the color and the shape — well the shape is obvious," she continued before jokingly referring to Bell as "the bride."

Mara, whose family owns the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, also revealed that Bell studied up on American football, when they first started dating.

"He learned all about the Giants for me," she recalled. "He spent a night and had his friends come over and watch an entire season of the New York Giants. He knows more about it than I do."

Bell, 31, and Mara, 34, met at an audition more than a decade ago, and began dating after filming Fantastic Four together in 2015.

In December, ET caught up with Mara, where she revealed which team Bell was rooting for when the Steelers faced off against the Giants for a spot in the playoffs.

"He kind of goes with who I go with, and I'm going to be rooting for the Giants," she proclaimed. "Don't tell my mom’s side of the family!"

