Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Shot of Daughter River Rose Reading With Her Big Brother

Kelly Clarkson captured a heartwarming moment between her stepson and 2-year-old daughter on Monday.

The "Stronger" singer witnessed Seth -- who is husband Brandon Blackstock's son from a previous relationship -- reading as her daughter, River Rose, listened patiently.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 'Most Magical' Harry Potter-Themed Birthday at Universal Studios -- See the Pics!

"Nothing more adorable than a big brother reading to his little sister," Clarkson, 35, captioned the sweet Instagram snap.

Nothing more adorable than a big brother reading to his little sister 😊 #Seth&River A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

The American Idol alum posted another picture over the weekend of River Rose during nap time.

"Snoring and all, she's the coolest girl I've ever known," the proud mama wrote.

Snoring and all, she's the coolest girl I've ever known 😊 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Clarkson, who is also stepmother to Blackstock's daughter, Savannah, and has a 1-year-old son, Remington, was recently tapped to serve as a coach alongside Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on season 14 of The Voice, airing in the spring of 2018.

"I'm so excited to join The Voice at NBC," Clarkson said in a press release. “We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can't wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!!"

NEWS: Kelly Clarkson Joining 'The Voice' as Season 14 Coach

For more on Clarkson's gig on the hit NBC show, watch the video below.