'Flipping Out' Star Jenni Pulos Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Jonathan Nassos -- Find Out Her Name!

Flipping Out star Jenni Pulos and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos, have welcomed an addition to the family!

Pulos gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, her rep tells ET.

Georgia Grace was born at 1:38 p.m, weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz., and measuring 20 1/2 inches long.

ET has learned that mom and baby are happy and healthy.

Soon after Pulos gave birth, the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Alianna, joined them for sweet family snap from the hospital.

In January, Pulos announced that she and Nassos were expecting another baby girl. The 44-year-old mom, who has been open about her fertility struggles, was overjoyed to be pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage last year.

"Finding out that I was pregnant again was one of the happiest moments of my life," Pulos told ET. "We are thankful and blown away that this dream came true. It was (and still is) an uphill climb that was treacherous, yet so worth the fight and persistence for our family and our daughter."

See more below.



Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.