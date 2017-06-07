Cher Confirms Biographical Broadway Musical Coming in 2018

Cher's life story is about to hit the stage!

The 71-year-old "Believe" singer confirmed the news on Tuesday.

"Just got off phone [with] Writer & Director of musical," Cher excitedly announced via Twitter. "There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS, DANCERS, SINGERS!!"

According to the New York Post, Jason Moore, the mastermind behind the popular Broadway musical Avenue Q, as well as Pitch Perfect, will direct the adaptation, which will be based on Cher's life and career.

With production by Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q and In the Heights) and former NBC executive Flody Suarez, the musical will include songs drawn from Cher's greatest hits catalogue -- an extensive list that boasts 15 No. 1 hits.

The GRAMMY winner has made headlines in recent weeks thanks to two unforgettable performances at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards -- her first awards show performance in 15 years -- where she received the prestigious Icon Award.

Cher, who is one of the few artists to have won three of the four major American entertainment awards (EGOT -- Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony), has a hugely successful career spanning more than six decades, which is sure to set the stage for an interesting storyline.

