EXCLUSIVE: Florida Georgia Line Gush Over Tyler Hubbard Becoming a First-Time Dad

One of country music’s top duos is welcoming a new member! Florida Georgia Line frontman Tyler Hubbard announced he and his wife, Hayley, are expecting their first child ahead of the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday.



The 30-year-old country crooner was thrilled about his big announcement when he spoke to ET’s Sophie Schillaci on the red carpet at the annual event.



“I couldn’t be more excited,” Hubbard gushed to ET. “This is a big week for us, but you know what? Everything else just kind of goes away when you put it into perspective and something like this is happening for us. We’re really excited. We got a lot of support and love around us. It’s a cool time for us, and it’s a new chapter that we can’t wait to open.”

Hubbard’s close friend and bandmate, Brian Kelley, has full confidence in the couple as parents.



“It’s super humbling for them, and he's gonna be a great dad, she’s gonna be a wonderful mom,” Kelley said. “It’s gonna be the coolest thing to see both of them and a child because both of them are so amazing and when they come together and have this child, it’s gonna be... I’m getting a little emotional talking about it.”



Tyler and Hayley shared the news by showing off their positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited.... WE ARE PREGNANT. Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

“We’ve had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited,” Tyler captioned the pics. “WE ARE PREGNANT. Holy cow we’re going to be parents. God is so good and we can’t wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard.”



The couple walked the red carpet together, with Hayley’s barely-there baby bump on display in a sexy cream jumpsuit.



