Phil Collins Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Severe Gash’ on Head Following a Fall, Cancels London Shows

Singer Phil Collins has suffered a setback. The 66-year-old slipped in his bathroom on late Wednesday, resulting in a serious head injury.



Early Thursday morning, Collins’ team released a statement about his condition on his Facebook page, detailing to his fans what happened.



“Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk,” the statement read. “He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

The “Against All Odds” singer canceled his June 8 and 9 performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall in the wake of the injury, rescheduling them for late November.



Collins also took a moment to personally speak to his fans in the statement, which read, “Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”



He is set to continue his tour in Cologne, Germany, this Sunday. He is also set to return to London on June 30 for an outdoor concert in the city’s popular Hyde Park.



