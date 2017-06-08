EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Are 'Big, Big Fans' of Hockey

Like a lot of Nashville residents, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's two daughters are really into the Stanley Cup finals.

The Nashville Predators are taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but on Wednesday evening, Kidman and Urban, self-proclaimed hockey enthusiasts, were at the 2017 CMT Awards and revealed to ET's Sophie Schillaci that both 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith are also getting into the game.

"Our daughters are big big fans too. We've been taking them to the games," Kidman, 49, shared. "Their initiation into ice hockey."

PHOTOS: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are the Most Adorable Hockey Fans During Nashville's Stanley Cup Run

Sunday, it appears, is a fan to the very end. "I suggested we leave just a touch before the end the other night because it was four to one, and it was, like, 'We'll avoid the traffic,'" Urban recalled. "Sunday, our oldest daughter, was, like, adamant [that] we must stay to the very, very end, so we did. It was great."

It was a big night for Urban at the CMT Awards, who won four awards, including Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and Social Superstar. While his star power is increasing, the country crooner spoke to ET about the return of American Idol, of which he once served as a judge, and what he thinks of Katy Perry joining the show's reboot.

WATCH: Keith Urban Has the Best Night Ever at 2017 CMT Awards, Adorably Gives Credit to Wife Nicole Kidman

"There was such a strong audience for [Idol] in the final season, so it's a great thing to see [it] returning," he said. "I think Katy's going to be a great [judge]. ...I think there's a lot of moving parts but I'm glad it's coming back."

As for Urban's extremely talented wife, Kidman also responded to the Emmy buzz surrounding her role in HBO's Big Little Lies, calling this past year "unbelievable."

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Gushes About Her Hockey Date Nights With Keith Urban!