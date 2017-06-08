Peta Murgatroyd Goes Cake Tasting at Her Castle Wedding Venue Ahead of July Nuptials to Maks Chmerkovskiy

A wedding fit for royalty! Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are deep in planning mode for their July wedding.



The couple is tying the knot at the Oheka Castle in Long Island, N.Y. this summer, and on Wednesday, Murgatroyd visited the stunning venue to taste cakes for her big day.



“The gates of Heaven have opened,” she declared in one clip on Instagram Stories, showing off the impressive estate.

She also shared a video of the gorgeous wedding cakes, exclaiming, “Oh my god, I am so obsessed. We are cake tasting today. Look at these babies. Incredible.”



Murgatroyd posed with pastry chef Daniel Andreotti in front of the impressive cakes.

Chmerkovskiy has been eager to marry his longtime fiancée and the mother of his child for quite some time.



"In my personal life, I can’t wait for my wedding in July," Chmerkovskiy revealed to Vulkan Magazine in March. "Peta keeps trying to postpone it, and I'm like, 'No, I want to marry you, god damn it!' We have this crazy dream of getting married in a castle so we want to try and make that happen -- in New York!"

The couple shares son Shai, whom they welcomed in January.



