Andy Cohen Says Anderson Cooper is 'Moody as F*ck,' Reveals Who He'd Like to Set Lady Gaga Up With

Andy Cohen is telling all!

The Love Connection host had the tables turned on him on Wednesday, when he was grilled during a sketch celebrating his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Cohen was asked about the love lives of his famous friends, and was amazingly honest.

When asked about what the best part of dating his close pal, Anderson Cooper, would be, Cohen complimented the journalist's famous silver fox looks.

WATCH: Anderson Cooper Says Andy Cohen Broke His 'Cardinal Rule' of Dating After 'Two Minutes'

"Just staring into his dreamy blue eyes, and his Katniss Everdeen-like hair on fire," he joked.

And when he was asked about what the worst part of dating Cooper would be, Cohen didn't hold back.

"He's moody as f*ck," he replied. "It's true."

As for who he'd like to set up Lady Gaga With, Cohen also had an interesting answer.

"Cristiano Ronaldo," he revealed.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Blushes Talking About Boyfriend

ET spoke with Cohen at NBCUniversal’s Television Critics Association in January, when he blushed talking about his own beau, whom he calls "Brazilian Andy Samberg."

“[It’s going] great, really good,” he shared. “I found a really sweet guy, and [we’re] just taking it day by day.”

“He’s smart, and his own person, and very cute,” he also gushed.

Watch below: