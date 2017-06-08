Ryan Lochte Welcomes First Child With Fiancee Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte is officially a father!

The 32-year-old Olympian announced the birth of his son with fiancee Kayla Rae Reid on Thursday. The new parents have decided to name their baby boy Caiden Zane.

"Never seen a miracle happen before," Lochte Instagrammed. "Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when Caiden Zane Lochte was born. 7 lbs 14oz, 22 inches."

"Can't stop crying from tears of joy," he added. "Dream come true!"

Caiden Zane Lochte. I'm a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Lochte and 25-year-old Reid got engaged last October, and announced they were expecting their first child together in December with a picture of Lochte kissing her belly underwater.

"Best news I've ever received," Lochte Instagrammed at the time.

When ET spoke to Lochte last October, he credited Reid with helping him through the aftermath of his 2016 Rio Olympics scandal, when he and several U.S. men's swim teammates fabricated a story about being robbed at gunpoint following an incident at a Brazilian gas station.

"She stuck right there by me and just was my rock," he told ET. "That’s when I knew. I was like, 'I’m not letting this one go.'"

