EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore Talks Being Hit On by a Complete Stranger: 'That Was a Whole New Experience'

Mandy Moore recently experienced a first while cameras were rolling.



The 33-year-old actress stunned in an off-the-shoulder blue dress at the FYC screening and panel for This Is Us on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, and chatted with ET's Lauren Zima about a recent standout moment that occurred when she joined her co-stars Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia on Billy Eichner's truTV show, Billy on the Street.

While running through New York City with Eichner and her co-stars, Moore was approached by a pedestrian who inquired, "Are you single? I'm Brian." Moore sweetly admitted that she's currently in a relationship with Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith.

"I was so happy to finally get to be a part of [Billy on the Street] and I've never been asked out before by a stranger like that," Moore confessed to ET. "That was a whole new experience for me, so I told my boyfriend afterwards because I was really flattered."

She added, "I checked that off the bucket list. Thanks, Billy. Thanks, Brian, actually. Brian was the guy's name."



As for how it is going with Goldsmith, Moore replied, "I mean, I'm pretty happy, he doesn't have reason to worry. ...Sorry Brian."



Inside the event, Moore brought down the house with a moving, surprise performance with a live band. Brian Tyree Henry also sang "We Can Always Come Back to This," which is featured on the This Is Us soundtrack.

In an exclusive interview with ET in March, Metz revealed whether This Is Us fans can expect a duet between herself and Moore, who portrays her onscreen mother. "That would be sooo fun!" Metz gushed. "Everybody keeps asking and I'm like, 'I don't know yet!' So, I mean, come on!"