Laura Prepon Reveals She's Having a Girl on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'

Laura Prepon is expecting a baby girl!

The Orange Is the New Black star revealed the news during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday.

"[I'm] eight months [pregnant], so yeah, next month [I'll give birth]," Prepon shared. "It's weird because it sneaks up on you, you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!'"

"But it's so wonderful. It's just like, a blessing. It's like, she likes it here. She's already kicking," Prepon said before confirming she is indeed expecting a daughter.

ET confirmed the actress and her fiance, Ben Foster, were expecting their first child in January. The couple announced their engagement last October.

As for her former That '70s Show co-star, Ashton Kutcher, feeling left out of her engagement and pregnancy news, Prepon explained that she and Foster are just "very private" people, and that she hadn't even told her mother that she was pregnant before photographs of her tiny bump made the rounds.

