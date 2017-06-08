Kate Hudson Visits Cambodia With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa -- See the Pics

Kate Hudson and her beau are still going strong!

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress shared a selfie of her and Fujikawa in Cambodia with their guide, Vy. Hudson later revealed she's on the trip for World Food Programme, a humanitarian organization fighting hunger worldwide.

"Taking rest from the rain in the jungle with @swimswammyslippyslappy and Vy!" she wrote, before sharing another photo of her wearing a World Food Programme vest.

NEWS: Goldie Hawn Dishes on Kate Hudson's Former Romance With Nick Jonas -- 'He's a Good Person'

Taking rest from the rain in the jungle with @swimswammyslippyslappy and Vy! ❤️🇰🇭❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Looking forward to sharing this experience with you ❤ To be continued... @worldfoodprogramme_official #Cambodia 🇰🇭 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

Earlier this week, she shared her view from the top of Phnom Kulen mountain, and a picture of the local market.

"It doesn't take long to fall in love with the beautiful country of Cambodia," she wrote.

Good morning from the top of Phnom Kulen mountain ☀️It doesn't take long to fall in love with the beautiful country of Cambodia 🇰🇭🙏📿 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Wandering the market 🐟🇰🇭🐟 #Cambodia ❤️#LeicaM A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Later, she gave a heartfelt shout-out to their guide.

"Vy has taken us on the most insightful adventures and has shared with us in depth the tumultuous history of this country," Hudson wrote. "He speaks of his personal hardships and those of his people, he shares stories of his starvation in his youth and the on going struggles of extreme poverty here. He says that the great hope for him as a guide is to share with the world how beautiful and special it is here. And boy is it beautiful! The culture, the landscape and mostly the people! Feeling lucky to have Vy. Vy we love you!!"

Walking through the local markets with our guide Vy! Vy has taken us on the most insightful adventures and has shared with us in depth the tumultuous history of this country. He speaks of his personal hardships and those of his people, he shares stories of his starvation in his youth and the on going struggles of extreme poverty here. He says that the great hope for him as a guide is to share with the world how beautiful and special it is here. And boy is it beautiful! The culture, the landscape and mostly the people! Feeling lucky to have Vy 🙏 Vy we love you!! A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Hudson and Fujikawa, a singer-songwriter who founded Lightwave Records in 2013, were first linked in March, when they were snapped making out in New York City. The two made their red carpet debut in May at the Los Angeles premiere of Snatched.

NEWS: Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Impressive Dancing Skills

... And we already know that Hudson's parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, approve!

"He's a great guy," Hawn told ET about her daughter's new man at the Snatched premiere. "Yeah, he's very special actually."

"He's a nice guy, Danny," Russell added. "Yeah, I like him ... Kate brings good guys."

Watch below: