'Bachelorette' Star Emily Maynard Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Tyler Johnson -- See the Pics!

Happy anniversary to Emily Maynard!

The former Bachelorette celebrated three years of marriage with husband Tyler Johnson on Wednesday. Maynard was previously engaged to Bachelor star Brad Womack, and Jef Holm, from her season of The Bachelorette.

"Happy anniversary to the person who has changed my life in all the best ways," Maynard wrote alongside a slideshow on Instagram. "Nothing makes me happier than knowing you are a part of God's plan for my life and I couldn't love you more @mtylerjohnson."

"This video took me 18 hours to make so I hope you don't expect a present too. Also, I'm pregnant in 99.9% of these pics. Thanks for the cute babies!" she continued. "Song: Marry Me by @zkale our first dance song."

Johnson also celebrated the special day with a sweet post on his Instagram.

"Three years ago today God gave me immeasurable wisdom when he lead me to marry the most incredible woman," he captioned a black-and-white shot from their wedding day. "From this, He has blessed with me with my daughter and our two sons and I can't be more grateful for His grace. I'm so humbled reflecting back on our 3 years. love you so much. #anniversary."

ET sat down with Maynard -- who shares two young sons, Jennings and Gibson, with Johnson, and has a daughter, Ricki, from her relationship with late race car driver Ricky Hendrick -- last December at her North Carolina home, where she opened up about how life has changed since the The Bachelorette.

"The third [kid] has been the hardest adjustment I would have to say," Maynard said. "They're 14 months apart. Jennings took his first consecutive 10 steps in the hospital right after I had Gibson. The day I went to the hospital, he starts walking. I'm like, 'No! Please no! I'm not ready!'"

As for whether she would allow her daughter to one day follow in her Bachelorette footsteps, Maynard admitted she "would hope that she does not."

"I would beg her, hands and knees, 'Please don't do it!'" she said. "But at the same time, it's her choice, but I would hope that she does not. I met my guy at church. Hopefully, she'll meet him at church."

