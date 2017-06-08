'How to Get Away With Murder' Stars Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Are Dating!

Charlie Weber and Liza Weil have taken their romance off-screen!

The How to Get Away With Murder co-stars, who shot a steamy sex scene during season three of the popular ABC series, are officially dating.

A rep for Weber confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, telling the outlet that the actor, 38, and Weil, 40, struck up a romance last summer after they both went through divorces. Weber split from wife Gisele in February 2016, and Weil filed for dissolution of marriage from Paul Adelstein one month later.

The pair sparked rumors earlier this week when they were photographed holding hands while out and about in West Hollywood, California, rocking matching plaid button-ups, sweatpants and comfy kicks, as Just Jared reported.

