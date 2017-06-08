EXCLUSIVE: Paula Abdul on Meeting Her Superfan Jenna Dewan Tatum: 'She's a Bright Light'

Paula Abdul had a little help getting ready for her Total Package Tour with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men. The 54-year-old singer took her moves for a test drive while making a surprise appearance on Lip Sync Battle with one of her biggest celebrity fans, Jenna Dewan Tatum, last year.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Abdul in Los Angeles last Friday, where she dished all about the "incredible" performance.

"I had no idea the impact I had on Jenna until [her husband] Channing came up to me at an event," she revealed. "He said, 'Dude, straight up, I'm not kidding when I tell you this...You're the reason she's in this business,' and she goes, 'I've always wanted to be you and do 'Cold Hearted Snake.'"

"And then smash cut to a couple months later, and I got to work with her," Abdul continued. "It was the sweetest thing because you never know [who your biggest fans are]."

"She's incredible," she added. "She's a bright light."

Dewan Tatum isn't the only Paula Abdul admirer out there. The singer is bringing back her hits to 45 different cities -- and a whole generation of new fans.

"There's a part where I can go out to the mosh pit area, really connecting with the fans. They're having full-on conversations while I'm singing 'Forever Your Girl,' and I'm going, 'I can't have these conversations,'" Abdul shared. "They're asking me questions, 'We're googling you! We can't believe your age!' and I'm going, 'I'm forever your girl, I got to go!'"

