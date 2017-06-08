Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 9th Birthday With Adorable Snapshots

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are adorably celebrating daughter Honor's ninth birthday.

Alba took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartwarming baby photo of the birthday girl, showing her cradled in her mother's arms, as Alba gazes at the precious bundle of joy.

"#happybirthday My sweet angel -I'm so proud of how compassionate, intelligent and thoughtful you are. The day you were born, I found my true calling in life. You turned my life and world right side up," Alba, 36, captioned the sweet snapshot. "I love you my baby to the moon and back. 9 yrs. old--- OMG!"

Warren also celebrated the special day with a photo of his little girl, all grown up, which he captioned, "My baby girl - You turn 9 today. How do I have a 9 year old??! The time is flying by but you know what ... I wouldn't have it any other way."

"Having you has taught me how to appreciate the here and now. I can't afford to wish for tomorrow because I know I'll miss today," the proud papa continued. "You are kind, thoughtful and fair. You are smart, creative and driven. You're not afraid to lead but more importantly you're not afraid to listen. Keep it up my champ! You're doing great. I love you. I'm so proud of you. Happy Birthday!!"

Alba and Warren, who began dating after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, tied the knot in May 2008, and welcomed Honor the following month. The pair also share a 5-year-old daughter, Haven.

