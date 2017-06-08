Drew Barrymore and Daughters Visit the Museum of Ice Cream -- See the Cute Pics!

Drew Barrymore's daughters had the greatest time at the Museum of Ice Cream!

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share adorable pics from her visit to the Los Angeles museum with Olive and Frankie.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore Shares a Pic of Her 'Happy Place,' Snuggles With Daughter Olive on a Train

"Heaven is a place on earth @museumoficecream," Barrymore captioned a snap of 4-year-old Olive and 3-year-old Frankie.

Heaven is a place on earth @museumoficecream A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Shares Photo of Daughter Olive Throwing a Tantrum at Disneyland

It seems Frankie had fun in the sprinkle pool, while Olive found a smiley face on a wall of ice cream cones.

Sprinkle pool with Franks @museumoficecream one must actually go inside to understand what it feels like!!!!!!! This is just the best place!!!!!! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Find the smiley face! Olive did! @museumoficecream A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Honors Ex-Husband Will Kopelman on Mother's Day: 'We Have Happy Unorthodox Union'

Barrymore opened up about raising her daughters with ex Will Kopelman in a February interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

"I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience," she revealed. "And you know, it really is about the tone you set, and you can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think, what's making everything feel safe for my kids."

"That's really the intention I had as a parent was, 'How do my kids have this incredible sense of freedom inside their heart?'" she added.

See more in the video below.