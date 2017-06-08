Terri Irwin Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Steve Irwin on What Would Have Been Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Terri Irwin and Steve Irwin were definitely soulmates.

The 52-year-old naturalist shared a touching tribute to her late husband earlier this week, on what would have been their 25th anniversary.

"Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together," Terri wrote on Twitter alongside a black-and-white photo of the two kissing with an iguana on their heads.

Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together.

The couple was married for 14 years before Steve died in September 2006 from being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. Since his death, Terri has stated that she has had no interest in dating; telling ET in 2015 that she still felt "immense love and loyalty to Steve" and already had her "happily ever after."

The Irwin family continues carrying on Steve's legacy by being dedicated to nature conservation. The couple's son, 13-year-old Robert, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where he spoke about his work with animals and the Australia Zoo.

Bindi Irwin praised her little brother's appearance by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"I'm beyond proud of you tonight Robert! You are such an extraordinary human being and inspire us all. Love you so much!" the season 21 Dancing With The Stars winner wrote.

"I'm beyond proud of you tonight Robert! You are such an extraordinary human being and inspire us all. Love you so much!"

