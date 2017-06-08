Mary J. Blige Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs $30,000 a Month in Temporary Spousal Support

Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay up!

The 46-year-old singer has been ordered to pay estranged husband and former manager Martin "Kendu" Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, according to court documents obtained by ET.

In addition to $30,000 per month to accommodate the "style of living" Isaacs was used to during their marriage, Blige has also been ordered to pay $135,000 retroactively dating back to Sept. 1, 2016. The singer will pay her estranged husband $15,000 a month starting July 1 until full payment is made.

Starting on July 15, Blige will also pay $100,000 in attorney's fees and expert costs. Court documents state that Isaacs was seeking $167,000 in fees and costs, but the court did not see fit to award him the full amount. The court did, however, see fit to award Isaacs spousal support to "level the playing field" until the trial.

When Blige filed for divorce on July 26, 2016 after nearly 13 years of marriage, she initially asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Isaacs. In September 2016, she claimed that she and Isaacs had signed a prenuptial agreement, which he claimed was invalid.

