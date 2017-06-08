Brandi Glanville Says She's Reached a 'Breaking Point' With LeAnn Rimes and 'Her Obsession With Me'

Brandi Glanville has had enough of LeAnn Rimes and is sharing details about what ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's wife has done to her.

In a lengthy statement obtained by ET, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star calls out the 34-year-old singer for "her obsession with me" and "harassment online by her employees."

"Over the past few recent years I have really made an effort to take the higher road with Eddie and LeAnn for the sake of my boys in an attempt to have a more positive co-parenting situation. I honestly do prefer peace," Glanville's letter begins. "During these years I've dealt with her obsession with me in the form of her copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years. I let all of this go in hopes that it would soon come to an end."

"However, just recently I was invited to attend a party for a magazine and just three hours prior to the event was called and told that Leann & Eddie asked that I be uninvited or they would not attend," she continued. "Honestly, who does that? We are all adults here. I've had to deal with harassment online by her employees for years and these are people she pays- her music producer, hairstylist, and former road manager to be specific. I did not react to these recent things I tried to turn a blind eye."

"My last straw was a couple of weeks ago when her and her assistant watched my boyfriend's Snapchats several times over the course of a few hours and just happened to show up where we said we would be to celebrate step-Mother's Day (a day early)," Glanville explained. "They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns. I've done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics but bringing my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop."

"As with any mother, all I wish is for my boys to have the peaceful family life they deserve. I am in a great place with both love and work and I'd like to be left to live it out without this nonsense," the reality star concluded.

Glanville and Cibrian were married from 2001 to 2009 and share two sons together: Mason, 14, and Jake, 10. Since their rocky divorce, which was caused in part by the actor's affair with the "How Do I Live" singer, Glanville and Rimes have publicly feuded on social media and in interviews.

However, things seemed to be simmering down between the ladies when Glanville revealed during an interview with Sirius XM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos last year that the two had made peace.

"I think that I've acted like a child enough during the seven years," Glanville shared. "As the kids are getting older – something did happen with one of them, and I don't really want to go into it, but it made the three of us, Eddie, LeAnn and myself, realize we have to be together on this. We have to stick together in order to keep these little boys in line and to keep them from not manipulating us against each other, and we need to be together for them."

