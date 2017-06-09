EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duhamel on Letting Son See 'Transformers': 'I'll Deal With the Post Traumatic Stress After'

Baseball is a family affair for Josh Duhamel!

The 44-year-old actor -- who serves as the first celebrity ambassador for the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot -- will be on the ground during the All-Star Game's Fan Fest next month, but if he had it his way, he and his wife, Fergie, would be even more involved.

"We're not, unfortunately [going to be playing in the celebrity softball game]," he revealed to ET over the phone last week. "[Fergie] is a big Dodgers fan."

Duhamel, who splits his allegiance between the Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins, said that his and Fergie's love for baseball has already had an impact on their son, Axl.

"We took our son to his first game last year. He came with me once this year...He loved it, because he found some little girl who was his age in the stands and they just played the whole time," Duhamel shared, adding that he plans to use "reverse psychology" to support Axl's future in baseball.

"I give him every opportunity. There's always a ball or a bat around if he chooses to play. But I'm not going to be one of those dads that like, forces him to do it, because I don't want him to hate it later," he confessed. "I want him to do it if he wants to do it."

At three years old, Axl already has a lot of opinions about what he does and doesn't like -- including his parents' careers.

"He sees me in movies and on TV, and he knows that Mom's a singer, but I don't think he quite understands the fame part of it. He doesn't like it when people come up to ask for pictures. It's funny because he used to be like, 'No, no, no, no.' He'd push me away. He didn't want me to do it," Duhamel said with a laugh. "But last time, he's like, 'OK, I want to get in it too,' so he was in the picture as well. I think he's warming up to it."

Axl and his newfound love for the camera will be hitting the red carpet with Duhamel at the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight later this month -- but whether he'd be allowed to actually see the movie became a big topic of discussion between his parents.

"That's a debate that we've had back and forth. Is he too young? He's three... he'll be four almost by the time the movie comes out. So, you know, I'm going to take him to the premiere, so yeah, he is going to see it," Duhamel seemingly decided in the moment.

"I guess I'll deal with the post-traumatic stress after," he joked. "Those movies are pretty intense, even for adults, [but] he loves swords. He loves all that stuff."

The Last Knight marks Duhamel's fourth appearance in a Transformers film, but Duhamel says he was shocked they asked him back after taking the franchise in a different direction following 2011's Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

"I was really flattered that they even asked me. I thought I was done after the third one, and they rebooted and went to a totally different cast, I thought that was it. And I was OK with it," he recalled. "So when they asked me, I was like, 'Really?' And I thought a lot about it, and I knew what a commitment it was, because it's a long, grueling eight months of shooting, and then all the press stuff that you do afterwards."

"But, you know, I feel very loyal to [director] Michael [Bay] and Paramount for really... it changed the trajectory of my career. It literally, it brought me to like, the world stage, with these movies," he shared. "So, for me, I wanted to do it because I had fun, and I love playing the character. I really do have fun making the movies."

Fans can input their MLB All-Star Game Ballots through June 29th at www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

