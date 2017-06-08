Jared Leto Reveals Why He's Not Ready to Be a Dad, Teases Secretive Role in 'Blade Runner 2049'

Jared Leto says he's got a lot more to do in his career before fatherhood could ever play a role.

The Blade Runner 2049 actor recently spoke with ES Magazine, where he opened up about why he has no plans to become a dad in the foreseeable future.

"I think it’s really important to be present if you have children," the 45-year-old Oscar winner explained. "I have a lot of things to take care of."

Leto -- who has been involved in high-profile romances with a number of actresses, including Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson -- is currently single.

He also opened up in the interview about his infamous use of method acting when taking on demanding roles.

Most recently, the star made headlines for the way he prepared for the role of the iconic Batman villain The Joker in last year's Suicide Squad. According to reports, and Leto himself, he tried to embody the insane criminal's wild impulsivity and crazed persona by mailing used condoms, dead rats and other bizarre items to his castmates.

When preparing for his 2000 drama, Requiem for a Dream, in which he plays a heroin addict, Leto said he spent weeks with real drug addicts and even used needles to shoot up with water. His preparation for playing HIV-positive transgender woman Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club was similarly immersive, and he refused to break character during filming.

However, the actor admitted that not every project he takes on requires the same level of commitment.

"I don't think I need to do it for every role. I mean if I was in Baywatch 2, I don’t think I'd need to do it. That would be so much fun, to be in a movie as fun as that. But everyone’s got to do what works for them," Leto said. "Some people can be eating chicken nuggets with a stripper on their lap and then jump right into it. I’ve always just done what I have to do in order to do a good job — and I feel I do a better job when I give a bigger commitment."

Leto's latest film, Blade Runner 2049, has been shrouded in secrecy, with little revealed beyond what fans have seen in the enigmatic trailers and first-look photos. However, Leto had nothing but effusive praise for the long-awaited sequel.

"I play a character called Neander Wallace — to be honest they had me at the name," Leto said, later admitting that he isn't sure he's even allowed to reveal his character's name."I read the script and fell in love with the character. But I don’t think I’m allowed to talk about it."

"I can tell you that the experience of making it was one of the highlights of my film career," he continued, explaining that the original 1982 Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, was an important film for him as a kid. "Throughout my life I’ve always gone back to that film. There was something in it that really touched me and taught me a lot about cinema. There’s a level of craftsmanship and beauty that’s unparalleled."

Blade Runner 2049 -- directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright and Dave Bautista -- hits theaters Oct. 6.