David Beckham Made Son Brooklyn Wait to Get His First Tattoo With Him!

Brooklyn Beckham may be moving out of his family home, but his parents still have a say in some of his life! His proud dad, David Beckham, was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night where he opened up about his eldest son.



The former soccer pro, 42, was asked about Brooklyn’s new tattoos.



“There’s absolutely nothing I can say,” the heavily tattooed David admitted. “He’s got two. He was 18 pretty recently, and he was counting the days down because he talked about having a tattoo for a long time.”

Brooklyn was so eager to get inked that he got busted by a family friend in Paris, France.



“He was with his girlfriend in Paris, and one of my friends called me that was looking after him there and said, 'It's not coming from me, but Brooklyn is in a tattoo shop with his girlfriend,'” David revealed. “And he'd always promised me, and I always said to him, 'Your first tattoo, if you're gonna have one, your first tattoo, I want to be there just to experience it as a dad.'”



So David called up his son before he sat down with a tattoo artist.



“That was the deal… So I called him, I FaceTimed him, and I said, 'What are you doing mate?' And he said, 'I'm just going for dinner,'” he said. “And I was like, 'Are you sure you're going for dinner?' And he was like, 'Actually dad, I'm in a tattoo place. I was thinking about having something, I'm with my girlfriend.' And I was like, 'Ok, you're more than welcome to have it but you remember you promised me, and I'm your dad and I would feel really upset if you actually went through with it,' so he didn't. Thankfully he waited.

Thank you so much Mark x just like dads A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

And we are done x A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Brooklyn got his first tattoo in early April, documenting the experience on Instagram.



“Thank you so much Mark x just like dads,” Brooklyn captioned the video of himself getting inked.



Brooklyn got a Native American chief on his right forearm. He later got a camera tattooed on his left bicep.

Great second tattoo by @_dr_woo_ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Later in the episode, David participated in a sketch with Corden in which they both auditioned to be the next James Bond. The pair kept trying to sabotage one another, with David trading out Corden’s tux for a Dumb and Dumber-style look. Corden retaliated by dressing up as a “Ms. Hemlock” and trying to seduce the soccer star.



"At least I don't sound like a girl,” Corden declared.



"At least I don't look like Shrek,” David shot back.



Chaos ensued as the two began a slap fight. Watch the clip to see what else happened!



