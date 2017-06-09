Jennifer Lopez Cheers on Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s 12-Year-Old Daughter as She Sings for Her

The J.Lo seal of approval! Alex Rodriguez’s 12-year-old daughter Natasha had a celebrity audience with Jennifer Lopez on Thursday.



MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate '#SundayFunday' With Their Kids -- See the Adorable Pool Pic!



“Tashi” sang a song at home with the GRAMMY winner by her side as her proud dad documented the moment on his Instagram Stories.

When she finished, Lopez cheered her on, clapping, giving her a high five, and pulling her in for a sweet hug.



Since the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in early May, they’ve been spending lots of time together and involving their families.

This past weekend, Lopez and Rodriguez got their children together for a fun pool day.



“Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday,” the World of Dance judge captioned a photo with her man and their kids.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

WATCH: 'World of Dance' Premiere: Jennifer Lopez Is Full of Fun, Derek Hough Breaks Out His Ballroom Moves & More!



Lopez’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, seemed to have fun with Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, 9.



For more from Lopez and Rodriguez, watch the clip below!