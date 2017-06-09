Michael Keaton Jokingly Walks Out on Jimmy Kimmel After He Says Spider-Man Is His Favorite Superhero: Watch!

Michael Keaton may be playing Spider-Man’s new nemesis, but he will never forget his superhero roots! The 65-year-old actor was not too happy with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night when the late night host declared that Spider-Man was his favorite superhero.



“I love Spider-Man. He’s my favorite of the comic book characters, easily,” Kimmel insisted.



“What?!” a shocked Keaton asked.

“Spider-Man, yeah, he’s the funny one,” Kimmel said before Keaton lunged across his desk to jokingly choke him. “Sorry! I forgot you’re his nemesis!”



And though Keaton is playing The Vulture in the upcoming Spider-Man flick, Homecoming, he was quick to correct Kimmel, shouting, “No, I’m Batman, what the f**k are you talking about?!”



He then jokingly got up to leave, waving at the audience. When Kimmel later asked whether Keaton still likes talking about his days as Batman, he replied, “Yeah man, I loved it, it was cool.”

The Oscar-nominated actor played Batman in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. Kimmel was quick to point out that the actor’s support of the Pittsburgh Penguins was rather ironic after his turn as the Caped Crusader.



“You root for the Penguins, you love the Penguins, even though you’re Batman?” the host said.



“Oh! I never thought of that. Yes, I do, because I’m open-minded,” Keaton quipped.



Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters July 7.



