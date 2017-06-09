Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years, Says She's Sober and Ready to Return to Acting

Amanda Bynes is breaking her silence after a troublesome few years.

In her first sit-down interview in four years following several driving violations, disturbing tweets and being hospitalized under a psychiatric hold, the 31-year-old actress -- wearing a white lace top and a pair of skinny jeans -- said she's ready to get back to work.



"I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again," Bynes told Hollyscoop's Diana Madison. "I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it."

The former child star -- who starred in The Amanda Show, All That and What I Like About You -- went on to reveal that she has another career in mind. "I've been going to school lately. Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it," she shared. "I learned how to sew. I've made patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future."

While Bynes has displayed erratic behavior in the past, she now says that she's been sober for three years. "I hike, I take spinning classes and I feed the homeless," the actress said of her day-to-day life.

She also admitted to copying Blac Chyna's style during that tumultuous time in her life. "I stole her look," she noted.

As for her former All That co-star Nick Cannon trying to reach out to her back then, Bynes said she's really appreciative of him. "I know he reached out to me family and I love that," she said. "He's definitely a family member to me too."

In regard to her prior driving violations -- which included a DUI, two alleged hit-and-run incidents and her driver's license being suspended -- Bynes' lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told ABC News that she's complied with all conditions of her probation.

This is the first fans have heard from Bynes since she posted a photo to Twitter in April. Check it out:

