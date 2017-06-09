Erin Andrews Tears Up as She Recalls the 'Hardest Part' of Stalker Case

Erin Andrews was inconsolable after finding out that she had been secretly filmed while naked in her hotel room.

In an emotional interview on Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, which aired in part on Friday's Today show, the 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars co-host recalls what it was like first telling her parents about the invasion of privacy and watching the videos that her stalker, Michael David Barrett, had filmed in 2008 and later posted on the Internet.

“I was just stunned. I was in shock. I was embarrassed," she says of her reaction to learning of the footage. "I was freaking out so much that when I called my parents, my dad thought I had been injured in a car accident because I was just screaming bloody murder on the other end."

WATCH: Erin Andrews Tearfully Details How Life Has Changed Since Stalking Incident

Andrews remembers while watching the videos while in court during her civil lawsuit last year, there was one instance that she found especially disturbing. "One of the videos we had to watch, you can hear him breathing in it. You can also hear people behind him walking, which is also disgusting,” she says, noting how Barrett turned the camera to catch different angles of her. “But I think the breathing is the hardest part. You can just hear him breathing."

Tearing up a bit, Andrews tells Kelly that the "gross" experience made her "want to take about 80 showers."

MORE: Erin Andrews Does Not Forgive Her Stalker -- 'You Don't Get Any Sort of Pass for Doing That'

Barrett pleaded guilty to making the videos and was sentenced to two and a half years in prion. Last year, Andrews was awarded $55 million in a lawsuit against Barrett and the companies that managed the Marriott hotel where the videos were recorded.



Andrews' full sit-down interview with Kelly airs Sunday on NBC.

WATCH: Inside the Erin Andrews Trial -- 7 Most Revealing Things We Learned