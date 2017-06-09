Amanda Bynes Explains Her NSFW Tweet About Drake: 'I Was Being Serious But I Was Also on Drugs'

Amanda Bynes has come a long way since of her barrage of bizarre tweets several years ago.

The 31-year-old actress recently sat down for a lighthearted interview with Hollyscoop's Diana Madison -- her first interview in four years -- and explained her odd behavior in the past, which included a NSFW tweet directed at Drake. "I want Drake to murder my vagina," she wrote in March 2013.

"I wasn’t being insincere. I was saying murder my vagina!" Bynes told Madison. "I was being serious but I was also on drugs."

"That was my way of saying, 'Let’s do it, man,'" the What I Like About You star continued. "I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious."

When asked what "murder my vagina" means, Bynes quipped, "I don’t know. It just means, like, 'F**k me, Drake.'"



In 2014, Bynes mother, Lynne, told E! News that her daughter's "hurtful tweets, statements and actions that occurred" were because she was "under the influence of marijuana."



Also during this time in her life, Bynes admits that she took quite a few style tips from Blac Chyna. "I stole her look! I was getting the microdermals in my cheeks because she had them," she said of the model. "I thought they looked super hot on her."

Bynes was later asked to play a game of "Hot to Not" during her interview and rank some of her fellow celebrities. When asked to rank Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, she confessed that she had never met any of them. "Selena Gomez is [the] hottest. I love her music and everything about her," she noted. "Second hottest would be Miley. I love the new Miley. And third hottest, I’m so sorry, is Demi, but I love her too."

In addition, Bynes ranked Zac Efron, Channing Tatum and Seth MacFarlane. "Zac is the hottest. His abs of steel!" she exclaimed. "Channing is next. Seth is third. No offense."

On a more serious note, Bynes says she has been sober for three years and is looking to return to acting as well as explore a career in the fashion industry.

This news comes years after the former child star was hit with several driving violations and was later hospitalized under a psychiatric hold. In regard to her DUI, two alleged hit-and-run incidents and her driver's license being suspended, Bynes' lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told ABC News that she's complied with all conditions of her probation.

This is the first that fans have heard from Bynes since she posted a photo to Twitter in April.